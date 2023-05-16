Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday approved two projects that each cost more than $2 million.
Council members approved a $3.4 million water main replacement in the Forest Park neighborhood. They also approved a $2.6 million replacement of aeration system diffusers at the Water Pollution Control Plant.
Both were passed unanimously. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, absent.
The Forest Park water main work will replace almost 3 miles of a cast iron system that was built in 1910, said Mike Kiester, manager of City Utilities Engineering. The area is south of State Boulevard and between Kentucky Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard.
The pipes have broken more than 46 times recently, Kiester said. The work will include 21 new fire hydrants and 391 service reconnections to existing water customers.
The winning bid from S&S Directional Boring LTD of Bryan, Ohio, was $69,000 less than the next lowest bid, he said.
The aeration diffuser upgrade would take two summers to complete, Kiester said. Aeration is one of the most energy intensive procedures in cleaning sewage sent to the plant, so this should cut costs, he added.
The plant will continue to use the aeration process during the improvements, he said. Running aeration during the work will be difficult.
“(It’s) like trying to change spark plugs while you’re on the road going 75 mph,” Kiester said.
Both projects are expected to be completed October 2024.