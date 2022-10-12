A local developer can move forward with building a laundromat on Fairfield Avenue near Airport Expressway after getting support from Fort Wayne City Council Republicans.
Humaidi Group, which owns the Shell fuel station on Fairfield and Airport Expressway, plans to build a laundromat on about a quarter-acre that would share the existing parking lot at the gas station and expand the parking lot by 10 spaces.
The laundromat will replace a house on the property that has been vacant for years, and a privacy fence will separate the business from neighbors to the east.
The plans can move forward after the council’s Republican members — Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th; Paul Ensley, R-1st; Tom Didier, R-3rd; Russ Jehl, R-2nd; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large — supported the 5-4 vote Tuesday.
In September, the majority of City Council members opposed the request to change residential zoning of 5825 Fairfield Ave. to limited commercial, citing the gas station's poor condition and opposition from neighbors.
Didier and Jehl were the only council members who supported the request in the September. Ensley and Freistroffer voted against it while Arp abstained because he wanted to do more research before making a decision.
Dider said in September the decision was an easy one because the proposal had received unanimous approval from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
“I hate to overstep boundaries in the aspects of what the plan commission has done,” he said.
Freistroffer, a plan commission member, said in September the council has its own discretion. He added that he tends to side with the district’s council member. Freistroffer turned to Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and asked for his opinion.
Paddock said in September that he wouldn’t support it because of concerns similar to those of opposing neighbors, including the visible lack of maintenance the facility has.
“Frankly, we get a little fed up with service stations that don’t add to the positive complexion of the neighborhood,” Paddock said. “It’s hard with me to go forward with that when we see something like this.”
On Tuesday, Paddock, as one of the last members to vote, knew the rezoning request was going to be approved when he cast his final opposition and said he looked forward to working with the development group.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, joined the opposition, saying she was siding with area residents’ concerns. She asked the developers to consider input from neighbors and work with them as the project moves forward.