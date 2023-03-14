Fort Wayne City Council members have approved a rezoning that will allow River City Ventures’ plans for a local pontoon business near Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue to become reality.
The contentious plan was before City Council members today for final approval on a request to rezone 1.5 acres to limited commercial at 3501 Parnell Ave., which is along the St. Joseph River. The members ultimately approved – after about two hours of discussion – the request 7-2 with opposition from Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th.
Tom Trent, attorney for River City Ventures, said the plans would move forward, even without City Council’s approval, because the development would be altered to stay on the 3 acres of the property that doesn’t require rezoning.
The Northside Neighborhood Association and several residents have opposed the plan. Many arguments against the project have centered on the dock for the pontoon boats, known as Rum Runners Party Boats.
Other concerns have included noise pollution, lower property values and the overall impact on the neighborhood.
This story has been changed to update inaccurate information.