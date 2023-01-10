Fort Wayne City Council members on Tuesday approved rezoning two areas to make way for future development.
Tippmann Realty Properties asked for about 42 acres to be rezoned on North Clinton Street north of Wallen Road for its new headquarters and to create commercial lots. The company has worked with the incoming Arneo Place developments that will be across Clinton, which is expected to bring commercial lots, houses and 15 apartment buildings to the area.
City Council members also approved rezoning about 20 acres along East Pontiac Street, a move that brings the Southeast Strategy closer to becoming a reality. The Southeast Strategy Update community plan was approved by City Council members about two years ago.
Tuesday’s meeting is not the first time City Council members have discussed the need for road improvements on Clinton as new projects are developed. Michelle Wood, senior planner, said a traffic light will be put on North Clinton between Wallen Road and the Interstate 469/69 overpass.
The traffic light will be needed as Tippmann develops its headquarters, Wood said. Arneo also plans to start its work with the apartment buildings, which will bring increased traffic.
Traffic improvements for North Clinton are coming, Wood said. The improvements are currently in the design stage, and further road improvements, such as realignment, are expected in 2024 and 2025.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he thinks the area is “a prime candidate” for a tax increment financing district. The districts can use dollars from increased tax revenue on public infrastructure improvements.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, abstained from the vote, explaining that he’s found approving rezonings in his district has hindered his ability to be an arbitrator between residents, developers and government offices.
Jehl said he will be heavily involved in the area’s progress, including three phases of road construction and commercial development.
“I don’t want to be tied to a plan that does not yet exist,” he said.
The other eight council members approved the requests.
Wood also asked members to consider approving rezonings for several areas along the 300 to 1800 block of East Pontiac. Commercial areas will now be designated for residences, and other areas will be zoned for urban corridors.
The rezoning will help the Pontiac corridor attract the kinds of development the community wants, Wood said. The urban corridor zoning promotes neighborhood focus and walkability.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she wants to see the area look more like the Wells Street Corridor – “more community, more walkable, more businesses that fit within the neighborhood.”
The members unanimously passed the Pontiac requests.
City Council will not meet next week. The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Citizens Square, Room 035.