A Carmel developer plans to invest $53.9 million into building a 322-apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s west side after Fort Wayne City Council members approved today a tax phase in agreement.
The council members approved making 40 acres in the 2000 block of Getz Road an economic revitalization area and to provide CRG Residential with a 10-year tax abatement as a financial incentive to build the 12-building complex. A previous developer removed all the trees about eight years ago but was unable to build, said Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th.
The land is now an erosion problem and an eyesore, and development is a problem because of complex drainage issues, Arp said. The land is in his district where Getz and Constitution Drive meet, and the tax abatement would save CRG $8.4 million over the 10 years.
Arp said he doesn't typically like abatements for apartments, but the phase in would provide a way for someone to build on the land that has been vacant for years.
The council approved the two requests with 7-1 votes. Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, voted against the request, and Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent.