A local developer will get tax breaks on a new shell building on the northwest side of Fort Wayne after receiving approval Tuesday from City Council members.
Silverado Cook Properties LLC will have real property taxes phased in over 10 years for a 100,000-square-foot shell building at 1919 W. Cook Road. Silverado Cook plans to invest $11 million in the building, which it will sell or lease to another company for its operations.
Andrea Robinson, economic development administrator, said shell facilities – also known as spec or speculative buildings – continue to be in demand locally. Many are reserved before construction is completed.
“We’ve had very good luck with these spec buildings, and we don’t see any reason to stop,” Robinson said. “We have businesses coming to the city all the time or (Greater Fort Wayne Inc.) asking for this size building or bigger, so I don’t see it as a problem to fill.”
Rob Young of The Hagerman Group said he’s been involved with the development of seven shell buildings in the area, and all have been successful. Young used the Amazon delivery station near the Fort Wayne airport as an example of a project that started out as a shell building.
The new Cook Road shell building will join a 54-acre campus with three other facilities and will share 2.5 acres of parking. Silverado Cook received a tax abatement for a similar shell building on the campus in 2018.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, R-5th, said he frequently supports tax abatements because developing vacant property is more valuable to the city than the tax dollars it will miss out on during the phase-in period.
In other business, City Council members gave final approval to the All in Allen comprehensive land-use plan. The plan received approval from the Allen County commissioners Friday and is expected to take effect in March pending adoption by Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn.
The comprehensive plan has been developed over three years and is designed to direct the county’s development for the next 10 to 20 years.