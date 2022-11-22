The city will spend $1.3 million of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding on a new tower for public safety and municipal service radio communications.
The communications tower will be installed near the new radio shop, which will be in a three-building city campus on Avenue of Autos off of Illinois Road. A 60-year-old tower near the intersection of Coliseum and Sherman boulevards currently handles radio communications for several city departments including police, fire, parks, animal control, traffic operations and water maintenance, along with Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.
Earlier this year, the council members approved a $15 million project that included the purchase of three buildings that formerly served as vehicle dealerships on Avenue of Autos. Last week, the council gave initial approval to selling the former radio shop property to a real estate development firm for $3.35 million.
But a few council members said Tuesday was the first time they had heard about the city’s plans to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars on a new radio tower.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she supports the project but explained that it seemed strange that the council members were just hearing about the radio tower since the Avenue of Autos project was approved in April. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, also asked about why the members hadn’t known sooner.
Barry Marquart, building director, said buying a new radio tower has always been part of the city’s Avenue of Autos plan. Marquart said using the federal dollars instead of the city’s general fund will save money that can be used for parts of the renovation that might cost more than estimated.
Megan Butler, city grant administrator, said public safety projects – such as a new radio tower – are a good use of the pandemic relief funding. The city has received $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars that are required to have planned uses by the end of 2024.
The federal money is limited on how it can be used, but cities and counties are able to take a portion of the funding to replace revenue they would have made in the last few years if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic. Butler said revenue replacement dollars can be used in a lot of ways, including for public safety projects.
The new radio tower will also make the city more resilient against future pandemics, which also indicates it is a wise use of federal money, Butler said.
Mike Reichard, technical director of the radio shop, said the $1.3 million price tag covers everything that comes with the new radio tower, such as antennas.
The members – except for Councilman Glynn Hines, who was absent – approved the request unanimously.
In the coming weeks, council members are expected to discuss awarding the Avenue of Autos renovation bid to Hamilton Hunter Builders Inc.
The next City Council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6.