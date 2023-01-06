Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, performed his first official act as council president at Monday’s meeting – assigning members to committees.
On the finance committee, Hines named Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th to serve as chair the first half of the year, and Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, will serve as chair the second half.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, will serve as chair the first half of the year on the regulations committee, and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, will serve as chair later in the year.
On the public works committee, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, will serve as chair the first half of the year, and Councilman Thomas Didier, R, 3rd, will serve as chair the second half.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R, 1st, will serve as chair the first half of the year on the City Utilities committee, and Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, will serve as chair the second half.
This is the second year in a row the council has had a president and vice president from opposing parties. Last year, Arp was president and Hines was vice president. Hines was voted in as president Monday, and Freistroffer was voted into the vice president position.
Didier noted that the Hines and Freistroffer have an interesting past together.
“I think the amazing thing about this vote tonight, in regards to this, is that these gentlemen were both from the Class of ’69, except that they were one block away from each other – Central and Central Catholic,” Didier said.