Fort Wayne City Council members and city officials have compromised on how to handle trash and recycling rate increases and bulk trash collection after weeks of negotiations.
The 50% rate increase will be spread over 30 months with single-family homes first seeing a $3.80 increase July 1.
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration proposed an updated plan for solid waste increases Tuesday after working with Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who had pitched a counter proposal.
Shan Gunawardena, public works director, said the updated plan is largely the same as the city’s initial proposal but the rate increases will be spread over 30 months instead of 18.
Council members gave initial approval to the updated plan with support from all members except Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th. She opposes the plan because the city will provide its own bulk trash service instead of hiring a contractor. Members are expected to make a final decision next week.
The first increase is set for July 1, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80. That will be the first increase for Fort Wayne solid waste customers since 2018 when Red River Waste solution started its city contract.
GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling services in July. Red River’s contract ended early after the Texas company filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy about a year ago.
The full rate adjustment will be made in six-month increments that will be affected by inflation and other factors until July 1, 2025. Rate increases will then be assessed annually.
Extending the rate increase period from 18 months to 30 allows each ratepayer to save about $35 in the final year compared with the city’s original plan, Jehl said, which adds up to about $2 million in savings.
Also, under the changes, residents who use an extra trash bin will be charged $4 a month instead of the current $2 monthly rate starting Jan. 1. More than 14,000 of the city’s 83,400 solid waste customers use an extra trash bin currently, said Angie Erpelding, public works finance manager.
The city plans to use $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds for the proposal, which will also make the Solid Waste Fund solvent after having a negative balance.
The plan also includes $1 million a year for the city’s Solid Waste Department to handle bulk collection services. Bulk trash collection was previously covered by Red River’s unlimited trash plan, but GFL’s contract limits weekly collection to one bin plus three bags.
Tucker has shared her opposition to a city-run bulk trash program several times. Residents will be required to call 311 when they have bulk items set out for collection, and the items are expected to be picked up within 48 hours.
Calling in simply won’t work for some residents, especially residents who speak languages other than English, Tucker said. The councilwoman said she has already noticed mattresses and other bulk items piling up in some of the sixth district, and she doesn’t want that trend to continue.
“I want to be able say I was wrong” about bulk trash issues in a year, Tucker said.
Several members thanked Gunawardena and Jehl for working together.
Jehl called the updated plan “a win-win compromise.”
“The ratepayer will save $2 million versus where we started with the original proposal,” Jehl said. “We can all look our constituents in the eye and in good faith say that despite all of the difficulties we have had with trash removal services, the ratepayer is not paying more because of it.”