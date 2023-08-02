Fort Wayne City Council members have given a local developer two more weeks to address neighbors’ concerns before members decide on a rezoning request for Evard Place Apartments Extended.
Solid Rock Properties LLC has requested that about 5 acres along the 6700 block of Maplecrest Road be rezoned from single-family residential to allow multi-family housing. The sole access to the 46 apartments would be through the existing Evard Place Apartments.
City Council members were expected to discuss and act on the request last week, but Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, participated in the meeting remotely and asked for action to be delayed a week so he could present his concerns in person.
After some discussion on Tuesday, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, suggested the members hold the request to give the developer more time to address concerns brought forward by the Eldorado Hills Neighborhood Association. Jehl said it was difficult getting Solid Rock Properties to talk with city officials and neighborhood leaders about concerns with Evard Place Apartments until construction was completed.
Jehl said the work, which includes landscaping, right-of-way construction and cleanup, was not finished properly.
Chad Keysor of Solid Rock Properties said he disagrees.
“We thought the first phase went well,” he said. “We had a neighbor who had some issues and such, but if you go out there, everything is in great shape.”
Tucker said Solid Rock hasn’t followed through on some of the work it agreed to in a “gentlemen’s handshake,” which describes an informal agreement. Michelle Wood, senior planner with the Department of Planning Services, said the city’s Code Enforcement inspected the apartment complex last year and passed recommendations along to the appropriate departments, including mowing, stormwater and planning services.
Based on the formal agreement, Wood said the Department of Planning Services wasn’t concerned about the development’s extension.
The Fort Wayne Plan Commission unanimously recommended that City Council members approve the rezoning. Wood said the commission members are sympathetic to neighbors’ concerns, but they had to focus on the request for the extension to add apartments – not how the 2019 project went.
Tucker said she understands the parameters commission members have on making decisions. However, City Council members have more factors to consider, including the first phase of Evard Place.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, referenced a complaint she was emailed that said children were playing in a dry detention basin. The original plans for the apartment complex included a playground.
Keysor said playgrounds at other Solid Rock developments have created issued, so the developers decided to not include any child-friendly structures. The area for which the playground was planned is now green space, Keysor said.
Complaints from the Eldorado Hills neighborhood include fixing a utility easement that requires leveling, filling gaps in privacy fence, dealing the detention basin and remove silk fencing, which Keysor said wasn’t part of the Evard Place property. Amanda Weimer, president of the Eldorado Hills Community Association, shared after Jehl invited her to the podium some of the frustration she’s experienced.
“I just wanted you to hear how this has really affected real people in real ways – just trying to get attention to get things rectified by the property owner,” she said. “Sometimes, this is where things on paper look really good to the government, and in real life, it fails.”
Jehl said he hopes that “publicly memorializing” the issues will get the developer to address the concerns. However, Jehl said he won’t support the rezoning because he doesn’t trust Solid Rock Properties.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said the city needs more housing.
“We need the (46) apartments is what I’m getting at,” he said. “But at what cost?”
Paddock supported Tucker’s motion to hold action for two weeks because he wasn’t sure if he could vote in favor with what he knew Tuesday. If the rezoning fails, a similar request, such as for multi-family housing on the same property, would have to wait one year to be reconsidered.
Council members are expected to discuss the request and take action at the 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 meeting.