Fort Wayne City Council is taking a closer look at Animal Care & Control’s finances after hearing the department is running out of space and staff for the number of pets it takes in annually.
Officials are considering asking the county to help with funding the city department because it takes in animals from Allen County.
Amy-Jo Sites, Animal Care & Control director, asked City Council to approve funding for five new positions and architectural costs for a new building, along with the 2023 budget.
Sites said the department has worked to release more healthy animals instead of euthanizing them, but that mission is becoming more of a challenge as the shelter runs out of employees and space to properly care for animals.
Sites said that’s why she has asked for enough money to pay five additional employees and $54,200 for architectural and engineering costs for a new building. The department has been doing more with less for a long time, but it’s now at a breaking point, she added.
“It’s one of those things where we’ve always just kinda managed,” Sites said Tuesday. “We can’t manage anymore, and I need your help.”
As Sites talked about the increased demand, Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, asked how many animals are taken in from outside of city limits. Sites said she was glad Didier brought up animals from outside Fort Wayne because she had recently talked with City Controller Garry Morr, who said the county’s contracted payment doesn’t cover the cost of services provided.
“His intent is to assist me with trying to increase that contract so it offsets what we are paying for the county animals to be at our shelter,” Sites said.
Animal Care & Control has received less than 4% of its $3.6 million 2022 budget from the county. However, more than 13% of the animals it takes in are from the county, according to a report submitted to council members. The county’s agreement is set to expire in 2029.
New Haven has a similar agreement with the city department that expires in December. About 1% of the department’s budget came from New Haven although more than 5% of the pets the city takes in are from New Haven.
The shelter does not send officers outside of city limits, but it accepts animals from throughout the area. In 2021, the department accepted more than 800 of 10,242 total animals from outside of the county – almost 8%.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said Friday that he sees a way to pay for the department’s expansion without adding to city taxpayers’ burden.
“After taking a harder look, it’s just clear that there is the opportunity,” Jehl said. “The other members of the community that use the services need to contribute more. And if they contribute more, we should be able to expand the service and to make it better overall.”
The $54,200 Sites requested last year for architectural and engineering work on a new building was cut from the budget with support from all members except Councilmen Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Glynn Hines, D-at large.
Sites said she won’t know how much a new building would cost until that work is done.
Council members will likely discuss the requests Tuesday as they continue the annual budget process. Members are expected to adopt the 2023 budget on Oct. 25.
Jehl said the department seems to have a more solid plan for a new building, and he thinks the project makes sense if it can be funded by the communities that use it.
“It’s really the community’s care and control,” Jehl said, “so the community should be paying into it.”