The Fort Wayne City Council took steps to have more voice in the boards and commissions that are part of local government.
During Tuesday’s committee session, City Council members voted to amend ordinances for two commissions and one board that the council currently has no say in. They were the Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Rape and Sexual Harassment, the Fort Wayne Government Access Channel Editorial Board and the Historic Preservation Commission.
The domestic violence commission would go from 22 to 25 members under the amendment, and the council would appoint the three new members with input from the commission’s existing members. The access channel editorial board would have a council appointee in a fifth position that hasn’t been filled in about three years.
The historic preservation will continue to have seven members appointed by the mayor, but the amendment means the appointments would need council approval.
The council will take a final vote on the amendments as bills at its meeting next week.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who presented the amendments, said Mayor Tom Henry has more appointments than City Council members.
This has led to friction in the past, he said. The administration has collaborated with members since the bills for the amendments were introduced, Jehl added.
“Better government occurs when executive and legislative (branches) collaborate,” Jehl said. “These are the first steps to address the larger goal.”