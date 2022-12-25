Fort Wayne seems to be moving in the right direction after a year full of growth, City Council members said as they reflected on 2022.
This year was full of changing landscapes as new public and private projects were developed. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she is proud of Mayor Tom Henry’s administration and City Council for the healthy fiscal footing Fort Wayne has going into 2023.
“I feel that Fort Wayne’s trajectory is in a forward movement of greatness,” Chambers said Thursday. “We have been very fortunate in that we are fiscally sound as a city.”
The city is expected to enter 2023 with at least $35 million in cash reserves, City Controller Garry Morr said in October. The city set aside in the 2023 budget $39.5 million for streets, roads and bridges; $6.4 million for sidewalks and alleys; and $2.4 million for walking and biking trails.
Henry canceled a year-in-review interview with The Journal Gazette one day before the previously set appointment Thursday. Henry typically meets with a Journal Gazette reporter in December to review the city’s progress for the year.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said he couldn’t explain the cancellation.
“I don’t have anything else to add other than the interviews for the local media outlets were canceled,” Perlich said in an email Wednesday.
Accomplishments
The cancellation comes after Henry released police body camera footage of his Oct. 8 arrest for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated that followed a crash in a city-owned vehicle. The Journal Gazette, other media and at least two City Council members had requested police-worn camera footage of the incident, and the requests were denied.
Henry said in a statement that he released the video because Luke Britt, Indiana public access counselor, released an opinion that said the city violated state law by not releasing the records. Henry declined to answer questions from media at the Dec. 16 news conference the day of the release.
The hours of video show Henry using profanity and questioning officers’ actions as they arrested him. He asked for officers’ names several times and said he wouldn’t forget that the officers put him in handcuffs.
Henry, a Democrat, announced in June he is running for a fifth term as mayor in the 2023 election. Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, have said they are seeking the Republican nomination for the mayoral election. All nine council seats are up for elections next year.
Perlich provided a list of city accomplishments, which includes a 30% drop in the city’s homicide rate, continuing development along the St. Marys River downtown and City Utilities completing $110 million in neighborhood infrastructure investments.
One move all City Council members have called a success is the change to a new trash and recycling collector. GFL Environmental has been providing pickup service since July 1 after Red River Waste Solutions provided what city officials considered unacceptable service for four years.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he thinks the largest issues facing Fort Wayne are problems being seen around the country.
“I read the stories of national cratering residential real estate markets and business slowdowns, and thankfully Fort Wayne has so far outperformed against the national trends,” Jehl said in an email. “If the national downward trends continue, Fort Wayne’s success next year will need (to) be graded on the proverbial curve.”
Didier said he thinks the city is in good shape overall, but neighborhoods are an area where he sees room for improvement.
“They were neglected for a long time, and I have seen just fewer opportunities for neighborhood leaders to engage with the city on what direction we are moving and that needs to change,” Didier said in an email. “Some areas of the city have taken on that challenge directly, but we need to provide more support and figure out how to help them maintain their unique identities and control their future development.”
Futures ‘are bright’Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he’s proud of how the city has increased spending on neighborhood infrastructure, noting about $50 million is expected to go into neighborhoods next year.
“When I took office in 2012, we were spending about $7 million on infrastructure improvements in our neighborhoods,” Paddock said in an email.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said in an email that the largest accomplishment in 2022 that he sees has a name – Electric Works. Just south of downtown, the former General Electric campus has been renovated, readapted and reconstructed to support Electric Works, a mixed-use district.
Freistroffer said he is proud of the work he and Paddock have done since 2015 on making the dream a reality. Paddock said he now has his eyes set on the property east of Broadway.
“I do not want us to lose momentum since the west side of Electric Works is stunningly beautiful and functioning better than anyone expected,” Paddock said.
Didier said he thinks Electric Works is a great example of an effort the city can focus on more.
“Public-private partnerships like the one that made Electric Works possible are critical for future development in all parts of our city,” Didier said. “Building strong relationships with partners who see Fort Wayne as an attractive investment is how we will continue to grow and develop.”
Jehl said he wants the city to reduce how much it bends for public-private partnerships.
“I’d like Fort Wayne to make a New Year’s Resolution that if it enters into an economic development project, its private sector partner actually uphold its end of the bargain,” he said. “I can hardly think (of) one single deal the city made this term where the developer didn’t come back and ask for more money … and get it.”
Chambers said she understands how it can seem to some like most of the city’s growth is concentrated downtown, but she thinks growth is evident all over the city.
“If you cast a larger net, you can see that we have growth going in all the quadrants,” she said.
The City Council recently approved a program in which affordable housing developers can get 10-year tax abatements – five years with no property taxes followed by a phase-in over five years – regardless of where they are located in Fort Wayne. Chambers brought the legislation forward, hoping to make it easier for people to live wherever they want in Fort Wayne.
Chambers said she and other council members will continue to work on legislation in 2023 with the goal of lasting change.
When Jehl joined City Council in 2012, he was worried about the trend that many Fort Wayne residents were moving away for job opportunities.
“Gratefully, those trends have changed,” Jehl said. “Our children’s futures, and the future of Fort Wayne’s next generation, are bright.”