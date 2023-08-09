Fort Wayne City Council members are holding off on appropriating more than half of the roughly $20 million the city has in local income tax to fund local projects.
Several members agreed Tuesday that they want Mayor Tom Henry’s administration to use a more collaborative process when determining which projects to fund. The city this year received more than twice what it typically gets from the state of local income tax.
Henry announced last week that the $22.6 million would be used in four categories: about $6.6 million for neighborhoods, $4.8 million for infrastructure, $8.5 million for riverfront development and $2.1 million for public safety.
The $2 million for public safety was determined by state law, so the appropriation request that council members discussed Tuesday was for the rest of the funding – about $20 million.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said in a statement before the meeting that too much of the funding is going downtown. Jehl said he would like to see at least 10% of the funding used on specific projects in each of the six districts.
About $16 million of the $20 million is set aside for specific projects rather than improvements across the city. About 65% of the total spending is planned for downtown, according to Jehl’s statement.
That far outweighs, Jehl said, what has been assigned to projects in specific districts, which includes about 25% for the 6th District and 5.6% for the 5th District excluding downtown.
The 1st and 2nd districts are set to get about 1.2% of the total spending, and 2.4% is planned for the 3rd District. Jehl said none of the projects are in the 4th District; he was disappointed to see most of the funding was planned for downtown and that council members weren’t consulted when determining the project list.
“Neighborhoods need to be priorities, not afterthoughts,” Jehl said. “Public investment cannot be exclusive to downtown Fort Wayne to the neglect of the rest of the community.”
Instead of acting on the nearly $20 million list, Jehl proposed breaking it up. He split the neighborhood and parks projects from the rest of the list and suggested the members wait on further action.
The council members voted unanimously to approve $7.15 million of the projects and to hold the remaining $12.6 million until the Sept. 12 meeting. In that time, council members said they want to give their opinions and help mold the rest of the requests.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, were absent.
However, Didier shared his opposition in a statement last week. He said the project list, about which council members weren’t consulted, focuses too much on downtown and riverfront development and not enough on neighborhoods.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he also thinks Henry’s administration would benefit from consulting district council members when determining projects. As an example, Freistroffer compared their input to how the city used to give at-large council members chunks of County Economic Development Income Tax for them to use across the city.
“There does seem to be an imbalance here,” he said. “We need transparency.”
Henry said in a statement before council members made their decision Tuesday night that Jehl has a myopic view of the supplemental local income tax appropriation.
“In minimizing that a portion of the funds ‘(do) not go to any specific part of the city,’ he ignores $2.1 million for public safety, $2 million for increasing energy efficiency through LED streetlights, and $800,000 for neighborhood street trees and improvement grants, which serve all across the city,” Henry said.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she has specific projects in mind for the southeast district that she’s hoping will be funded, potentially through about $52 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Act funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
Valerie Ahr, deputy city controller, said the city has some interest – roughly $1.5 million – generated by the federal funds left for projects, but the original $52 million has planned uses.
Henry said in the statement that he wants the council members to look at the city as a whole instead of focusing on individual districts.
“Our downtown is the heart of Fort Wayne and our neighborhoods are our city’s backbone,” he said. “To ensure that all parts are vibrant and thriving, we must continue to invest in the places we live, work, and play. This is how we keep Fort Wayne moving forward.”
To see the list of projects Henry’s administration proposed, go online to https://tinyurl.com/3e3fsbfk.