Fort Wayne City Council plans to submit a list of questions about Mayor Tom Henry’s drunken driving arrest.
Henry pleaded guilty Monday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. The mayor was driving his wife and mother-in-law home from an event Saturday night when he crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle, court records say.
Henry was driving a city-owned vehicle, and the collision left behind more than $25,000 but less than $50,000 in combined damage to both vehicles, according to a crash report obtained through an Indiana State Police website.
City Council President Jason Arp, R-4th, said Wednesday council members are interested in having some questions answered by an attorney, likely a city attorney, so he plans to collect the questions and submit a list.
Arp said he was unsure what questions would be submitted. City Council met Tuesday, but no comments were made about Henry’s arrest.
“I stand by my earlier comments from Sunday that I think we should limit our public comments until all investigations are completed,” said Arp, who is running for mayor in next year's elections. “We’ve got some questions that we are sending in a letter to the attorney and that’s it.”
Court documents say Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% — nearly twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%. Henry told police Saturday night he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at the Civic Theater.
The crash report shows the crash near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads.
If a judge accepts a plea agreement, Henry won’t be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages during a suspended one-year sentence. He will be required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and will have report to the Alcohol Countermeasures Program for drunken drivers. His driving privileges will be suspended three months.
A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 7.
Henry apologized during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
“I’m currently embarrassed by the poor decision-making that occurred last evening,” Henry said Sunday, addressing reporters at Citizens Square downtown.