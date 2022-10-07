Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, read a statement Tuesday to address what he called “raucous” behavior by some spectators attending the last few meetings. Arp didn't identify who he was referring to.
City Council members spend most of the October meetings talking about the budget for the upcoming year. Arp, the council’s president this year, said he wanted to read a statement to keep the long meetings running smoothly.
“In the interest of keeping these demanding budget meetings on track, because these can get kind of long, we ask that everyone be mindful of the people sharing in this room (and) that any conversations are conducted respectfully and to use the hallway to avoid any interruptions.”
Arp also asked that people remember to silence their phones to reduce interruptions to the meeting.
Public comment wasn’t held Tuesday because it was a committee-only session. On the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, the council allows public comment at the end of the regular meeting.