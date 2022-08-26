Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp is taking a look at running for mayor, he said in a Facebook post today.
Arp, R-4th, posted a photo to his campaign page on Facebook in which he's posting with the paperwork he filed Thursday to open an exploratory committee for a mayoral campaign. Arp has been on City Council since 2016.
Arp is not the first councilman to eye the mayor’s office in the 2023 election. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, announced his bid for the Republican nomination to run for mayor more than a year ago.
Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck, has also said he is running for the Republican nomination for mayor next year.
Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters opened an exploratory committee for the same spot in September but announced in April that he had decided against the campaign.
The primary elections will be held in May. Mayor Tom Henry is currently running unopposed for the Democratic nomination seeking a fifth term. He was first elected in 2007.