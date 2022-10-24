The Fort Wayne City Council president has proposed cutting the entire budget for Mayor Tom Henry’s office, and members are expected to share their thoughts today.
The council will discuss and make final decisions on more than $4.8 million in proposed cuts to the 2023 city budget. Proposed cuts or changes to the budget affect several departments including Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, the city clerk’s office, Community Development, fire, police, parks, Public Works and Traffic Engineering.
The majority of the cuts were proposed by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, as he suggested slashing the entire budget for Mayor Tom Henry’s office.
Arp, who is this year’s council president, has said he is campaigning for the Republican nomination to run for mayor in 2023. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, who did not submit any budget cut proposals, has also said he’s seeking the Republican nomination for the mayoral race.
Arp did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Henry, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for his fifth mayoral term, has been under scrutiny for his Oct. 8 arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Henry pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge and is expected to be sentenced Nov. 7.
Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% – almost twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%, according to court documents. Henry, who was driving a city-owned vehicle, told police that he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at the Civic Theatre.
Arp sent a letter with more than a dozen questions from council members about how the incident was handled to City Attorney Malak Heiny’s office, and they received a response last week. Heiny said the incident was handled professionally, and Henry will pay for the costs of the crash.
The mayoral budget includes Henry’s executive office, as well as the 311 Citizen Services Department, the Public Information Office, Intergovernmental Affairs and Human Resources.
In the proposed budget cuts released by the city clerk’s office, Arp requested total amounts cut for the mayor’s office budget, line by line.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, is the only other council member to propose cuts to the mayor’s budget. He suggested cutting $21,671 from the $1.8 million wages line, which he noted represents mid-year raises for four employees.
Jehl also suggested cutting $11,770 for liability insurance and $777 for fleet services from the mayor’s office budget.
Council members heard presentations from several departments earlier this month, including the mayor’s office, Public Works, Community Development and the police department.
Council members then posed several questions to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.
No members proposed to cut the architectural and engineering costs for a building expansion, which was unanimously cut last year after being proposed by five members.
Amy-Jo Sites, animal control director, also asked for funding for five additional positions. Arp has suggested cutting the request, leaving two new positions.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, proposed a few budget changes, including mid-year raises for the city clerk’s office and the parks department. No other members proposed budget cuts or changes aside from Arp, Jehl and Tucker.
Proposed cuts require five votes of support to pass. Council members are required to finalize the city budget by the end of the month.