Fort Wayne residents can now keep more than two beehives, depending on the size of their properties.
Fort Wayne City Council approved Tuesday an ordinance that will raises the limit on beehives for all properties that are larger than 6,000 square feet. Previously, the limit was two beehives per property, regardless of size.
Now, residents can keep up to four beehives for properties between 6,000 and 16,000 square feet. Properties between 16,000 and 25,000 square feet are limited to six and all larger properties can have up to eight.
The bill was sponsored by four members – Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, Tom Didier, R-3rd, Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large.
Arp said the bill was based on legislation approved for the city of Fishers. Additionally, an Indiana law passed in 2019 prohibits cities, towns and townships from outlawing beehives within their limits.
“Bees are very important pollinators for a community,” Arp said. “We need bees, and it’s nice to have honey.”
The city of Fort Wayne has not traditionally faced issues regarding beehives, and the previous limit of two per property was not based on historical or scientific basis, according to the bill.
Freistroffer talked about some of the positive benefits bees have on the community, including their roles in creating food and medicines.
“There’s a lot more positive things you can say about the bees you can say than the negative,” he said.
Before the vote, Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, shared some comments that he had been waiting to say all night.
“I have heard no negative buzz about this ordinance,” he said. “If I may say, I think this ordinance is the bee’s knees.”
The beehive ordinance was supported by all present council members. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, was absent during part of the weekly meeting.