Fort Wayne City Council plans to limit its appointees to boards and commissions to two consecutive terms, and some members are considering doing the same for the mayor’s appointments.
Council members gave preliminary approval with a 6-2 vote Tuesday to an ordinance that would affect their appointments to government bodies, such as the plan commission, the safe housing and oversight committee and the animal control commission. Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, voted against the measure, and Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
Term limits would also apply to council members who serve on boards and commissions, said Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, the bill’s sponsor. Residents and council members can be reappointed to the boards and commissions after not serving for one term or if the City Council cannot find a replacement within 60 days.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, committed to bringing an ordinance for Mayor Tom Henry’s and future mayoral appointees after he and other council members voiced concerns about fairness. City Council attorney Joe Bonahoom said he believes the members can legislate the mayoral appointments.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he’d co-sponsor Arp’s bill, which Arp said he will present “as soon as possible.”
Chambers said she introduced the bill to create transparency and to get more diverse representation on boards and commissions and to add more accountability. Many appointments are for three or four years, which makes two terms a long time to serve, she added.
Boards should be able to exist without the talents of certain members, Chambers said. However, the ordinance she presented excludes the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals and the internal audit committee from term limits because of the specialized nature of their work. The ordinance affects about 23 positions, she said.
Chambers and Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, both mentioned that some people have served for more than 30 years. They declined to name any publicly.
Didier said he had concerns about the ordinance only affecting council appointments. He said it would create a double standard, and the only reason he voted for it was because of Arp’s commitment to pursue a similar ordinance for mayoral appointments.
Didier, who faces Henry in the mayoral election, also said he's concerned about the limits affecting appointees with one-year terms more than people serving in four-year positions.
It could also be hard to fill some of the positions, Didier said. Many people don’t know about the boards and commissions or don’t have the time to serve on them, he said.
Ensley said he thought the ordinance would restrict the council from choosing whomever they want to appoint to boards.
“I don’t think the term limits are necessary,” Ensley said. “I think the vote by the majority of the council is enough.”
Freistroffer said term limits would hamper experience and learning. The plan commission, which he serves on, is a governing board, and he’s still learning about how it works after seven years, he said. Freistroffer is nearing the end of his second four-year term.
City Council has publicly examined for about a year how members are appointed to board and commissions.
Jehl said in February that council members would take a look at all 39 city government-specific commissions and boards and 22 more that are set by state code.
Of the state-defined boards, the mayor's office gets 68 appointments and the council has 14, he said. The council also has no appointments on 15 of the boards and commissions defined in state code.
Chambers said she wanted to bring forward her proposed changes to board appointments after Jehl pursued ordinances to add council appointments to some of the governmental bodies.
Council members are expected to make a final decision at the June 27 meeting. Preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made.