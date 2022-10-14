Fort Wayne City Council members have submitted a list of more than a dozen questions they want answered about Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for driving while intoxicated.
The members have asked that the questions be answered by City Attorney Malak Heiny by the end of business Wednesday.
Henry was arrested a week ago, and he pleaded guilty Monday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. The mayor was driving his wife and mother-in-law home from an event Saturday night when he crossed the center line and side-swiped an oncoming vehicle, court records said.
A crash report obtained from an Indiana State Police website said the crash occurred near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads.
Henry was driving a city-owned vehicle, and the collision resulted in combined damage to both vehicles of more than $25,000 but less than $50,000, according to the crash report. Henry told police Saturday night he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at the Civic Theater and should not have given a friend a ride home.
Arp said several council members had questions for Heiny, so he asked them to submit the inquiries so he could put together a single list for the city.
“As the fiscal body of the city of Fort Wayne, we require this information to ensure that members of council are properly informed,” Arp said in the letter.
Many of the questions pertain to the city-owned vehicle, such as if the car will be repaired by the city’s Fleet Department or a private garage and who will pay for those repairs.
Other questions center on whether if this Henry’s first crash in a city-owned vehicle and will he still have access to city cars, along with wanting to know if Henry has ever been stopped by police under the suspicion of drinking and driving before?
The council members asked to see a full maintenance report for all city-owned vehicles driven by the mayor since he took office in 2008.
Council members are also asking how Henry will get around Fort Wayne for the next 90 days while his driver’s license is suspended. The members asked for the plan, including if a city employee will have to drive him and what the cost of that will be to the city.
Another question touched on Henry’s personal defense attorney, who is listed in court documents as his son Adam Henry. Have all possible conflicts of interest been noted and cleared?
The members also asked if anything relating to the Oct. 8 incident or any previous vehicle crashes Henry has been involved in violate the city ethics policy.
The Journal Gazette has asked for similar documents and information through a Freedom of Information Act public records request, which was denied.
Arp said he will share the answers with all council members. He did not respond to an immediate request for comment regarding if he will share the answers publicly.