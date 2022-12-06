Fort Wayne City Council members on Tuesday supported an initiative that will allow affordable housing developers to benefit from tax phase-ins, regardless of where they decide to build.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said the city needs more mixed-income or affordable housing, and her proposal will draw developers.
Chambers has proposed a program for affordable residential developers to apply for a 10-year abatement that would hold off property tax payments for the first five years. Property taxes would then be phased in starting with 50% in the sixth year.
Currently, affordable housing developers can apply for a 10-year tax phase-in if the development will be in an already-established economic development target area. Chambers said people should be able to find affordable housing all over the city instead of within the limited areas.
“I believe that with affordable housing, it’s not a ‘have to.’ It’s a right,” Chambers said. “Everyone in the city should be able to live and work where they’d like to.”
The program will also make Fort Wayne more attractive to affordable residential developers and will only be available to companies who are seeking low-income housing tax credits.
State low-income housing tax credits are competitive and having significant economic development support adds points that make the project more likely to get funded, said Dawn Gallaway of Keller Developments.
Economic development packages are also competitive between communities. Gallaway said Keller Development was able to get full tax breaks for 10 years for affordable residential projects in Lagrange and Angola once developers told the towns that’s what it would need for the application.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, proposed an amendment on behalf of Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, who was absent. The amendment, which was supported unanimously, ensures that developers with a mix of affordable and market-rate homes can only benefit for tax abatements on the affordable units.
Gallaway said most affordable residential developers don’t mix developments with market-rate homes. However, the amendment would not be a disincentive for Keller Development or other affordable developers, she added.
Chambers said creating more affordable housing is important because even some people with full-time jobs can’t afford available housing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says housing shouldn’t exceed 30% of a person’s income.
Someone who makes the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour wouldn’t be able to rent a two-bedroom unit, which averages $852 a month, Chambers said as an example.
“It’s not about people not working and not wanting to have clean and affordable housing,” she said. “Oftentimes it’s the income that hinders our con from being able to have affordable housing.”
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, is the sole council member who opposed the initial decision. Arp doesn’t support the program because of its dependence on low-income housing tax credits, which he said are a costly way to fund affordable residences.
Council members are expected to make a final decision at next week’s meeting, which is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Citizens Square.