The annual talk on sidewalk repair at this week's Fort Wayne City Council meeting turned to trees.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, asked whether the city has been doing a better job about planting trees in the right-of-way. Didier referenced the right-of-way as the area between the sidewalk and the street that generally holds underground utilities and is maintained by homeowners.
Didier was concerned about trees close to the sidewalk that are large enough for roots to destroy sidewalks.
Nick Jarrell, the city’s manager of right of way and landscape services, said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has developed a list of native trees that are acceptable in the areas.
The list of approved trees is online at www.fortwayneparks.org/images/PDF/2018_CM_Approved_List.pdf.