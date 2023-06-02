A Fort Wayne City Councilwoman will ask fellow members to consider a bill that would modify how certain board appointments are made.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said the goal of the bill she will introduce Tuesday is aimed at improving access and transparency.
The ordinance would publicly identify a staff liaison for each board who can serve as a point of contact for residents who have questions about serving on boards and to compile an annual report of activities for council board appointees. It would also create the ability for council members to remove an appointee who isn’t “participating to the fullest on a specific board,” a news release said.
Chambers said in a statement that she wants council members to continue to develop the next general of leaders in the community through appointing board members.
“This is not intended to diminish anyone currently serving as a council appointee, but creating opportunities matters. Representation matters,” she said. “In addition, the staff liaison position will increase accessibility of these boards to the public, improving transparency.”
The bill also would limit appointees to no more than two consecutive terms. Appointees to the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee would be the exceptions to the term limits.
City Council members also currently have appointees on the boards and commissions for animal control, cable fund access, city and county economic development, public transportation, city redevelopment, metropolitan human relations, public art, safe housing, the Legacy Joint Funding Committee and the Urban Enterprise Association.
If at least five council members approve the bill’s introduction Tuesday, it will be discussed at a future meeting.
The move marks the most recent effort by City Council members to increase transparency and representation on boards.
Last month, City Council members approved reorganizing the Police Merit Commission so they can fill a seat that was previously chosen by the board’s other appointees. They also approved adjusting the Safe Housing and Building Oversight Committee to include one more City Council appointment and one less mayoral member.
City Council has also discussed replacing one of the mayoral appointments with a member they appoint to the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board. City Council moved to hold that discussion until July 25 because of ongoing discussions about city and county funding for the ambulance authority.
For more information about City Council appointments, go online to www.cityoffortwayne.org/city-council-boards-and-commissions.html.