Fort Wayne City Council members voted against hiring an investigator to probe Mayor Tom Henry for any misconduct regarding his Oct. 8 crash and arrest for driving while drunk and other collisions in city-owned vehicles.
The 3-6 vote for the resolution’s introduction Tuesday was bipartisan with supporting votes from Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th; Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Glynn Hines, D-at large. Resolutions and ordinances are required to receive five supporting votes to be discussed and considered at future meetings.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, called the proposal an investigation of rumors.
Arp, who is campaigning for the Republican nomination to run for mayor, sponsored the resolution.
Henry is a Democrat and running for his fifth term as mayor.
Arp said the bill addresses the question of whether Henry used his status as mayor to avoid prosecution before Oct. 8. In body camera footage, Henry is recorded telling the Fort Wayne police officers arresting him that they work for him. He also expressed surprise that they were arresting the mayor.
Henry has been in three previous incidents in city-owned vehicles – a single-car crash near Goshen Avenue in May, a wreck on Goshen in 2014 and a collision on East State Boulevard in 2009.
He was also driving a city-owned vehicle Oct. 8 when he crossed the center line while driving and sideswiped an oncoming car. Court documents said his blood alcohol level was 0.152%, almost twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%.
Henry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and received Nov. 4 a suspended one-year jail sentence. His driver’s license was also suspended for 90 days.
Hines shared concerns about accountability and transparency. Members of Henry’s administration originally said they didn’t have to release video from the Fort Wayne police officers involved in the arrest. They released them Dec. 16 after Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt made an advisory opinion that the city violated the law by denying the requests.
The cameras also recorded an officer talking about those arresting the mayor losing their jobs. The situation was intimidating for them, Hines said.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said in a statement that the city supports council members not passing the resolution.
“The community has moved on from Mayor Henry’s incident from last fall,” Perlich said in the statement. “Mayor Henry has followed every step in the proper manner since last October’s incident. We don’t believe it would have been appropriate for taxpayer dollars to be spent on a matter that’s already been resolved through the court system.”
Many council members who opposed the resolution said that Henry admitted guilt in court and is doing what the law requires. Some were concerned about political overtones.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he talked about hiring an attorney that specializes in ethics violations. However, he had concerns.
“If it became political, it would be a big mess,” he said, adding that an investigation led by council members would be political because two are mayoral candidates.
“I’m not comfortable doing the right thing in the wrong way,” Jehl said.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said, the matter was handled in court, and Henry took full responsibility, including publicly apologizing soon after. In the four months since it happened, Paddock said hasn’t heard from anyone wanting further investigation of it.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she’s concerned about divisiveness when members have issues they need to work on in a bipartisan manner.
“I’m moving forward,” Tucker said. “I’m tired of looking in the rearview mirror.”
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, compared the resolution to national investigations that he said never produce solid results and are polarizing.
“For myself, I’m not on a witch hunt,” he said.
Six candidates are interested in the Fort Wayne mayor’s position. Henry faces Jorge Fernandez in the Democratic primary election. Jesse Crammer, Eddie Ribel, Didier and Arp are vying for the Republican nomination.
The primary election is May 2.