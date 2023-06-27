Fort Wayne City Council appointees to boards and commissions now have term limits.
The council members approved, by a 6-2 vote with one abstention, an ordinance limiting how many consecutive terms appointees can serve. Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, voted against the measure, and Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, abstained.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, proposed an amendment that would allow one-year appointments to serve more than two terms. When the council first considered the ordinance last week, all appointees could only serve two terms in a row. They would then have to wait a term before being nominated again.
Didier’s amendment allows people appointed to one-year terms to serve up to four consecutive terms. Those appointed to two- or three-year terms are limited to two consecutive terms, while appointees for four-year terms can only serve a single consecutive term.
Hines said he abstained on the final vote because of Didier’s amendment but didn’t want to vote against term limits. He said the ordinance was fine the way Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, proposed it.
Ensley said he voted against the ordinance because it limits council members' choices.
“It’s hard enough to find qualified volunteers for our boards,” Ensley said.
Jehl said he voted no because he wanted to wait to consider the ordinance alongside a proposal introduced today that would limit mayoral appointments. Passing the ordinances together would have strengthened the merits of the first one, he said.