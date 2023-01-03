After 24 years on Fort Wayne City Council, Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, has become its president.
His nomination was approved Tuesday night by seven votes of support with Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, abstaining. The council unanimously chose Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, as the vice president for 2023.
The decision went more smoothly than last year’s council vote when Jason Arp, R-4th was made president and Hines was voted in as vice president. The other four Republicans had nominated Jehl, R-2nd, but Arp was supported by the four Democrats on City Council to become president, giving him a 5-4 majority.
Hines was then voted in as vice president for 2022.
Arp said he nominated Hines, a Democrat, for president because he has represented local residents for a long time. Arp and Hines have advocated for a president and vice president from opposing parties to encourage bipartisanship.
“He’s been elected by all the people of Fort Wayne,” Arp said, referring to Hines serving his sixth term as a councilman. Hines currently represents all city residents but previously served five terms as the councilman for the sixth district.
All council members had something supportive to say about Hines assuming the presidency, including those who did not vote.
“Although I’m going to abstain this evening, I sincerely wish you the best of luck, and I look forward to working with you,” Ensley said.
Ensley said after the meeting that people voting for a majority of Republicans on council shows that they want Republican leadership.
He wanted to respect their decision. However, his abstention reflected the spirit of cooperation the council has developed.
“I couldn’t vote against Glynn,” Ensley said.
When Jehl abstained, he prefaced it by saying his head and heart were in conflict.
“If the Republicans of council don’t believe in Republican leadership, why should the voter 10 months from now?” Jehl said. “Heart wise, I couldn’t be more than happy for Glynn.”
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said before casting his vote that he appreciated Jehl’s thoughtfulness and felt that Arp did a good job as president, showing fairness and bipartisanship.
“The issue of bipartisanship I don’t think has ever been stronger,” he said.
Hines called this council “the COVID council,” as they were elected in 2019, months before the pandemic started.
“This council, the COVID council, probably was the most bipartisan in our voting and the least amount of friction ever,” he said.
Hines added that he was in trouble with the Democratic party last year for nominating Arp as president.
This year, Hines said he nominated Freistroffer to be vice president to continue the bipartisanship.
Freistroffer said Hines told him after the election that he wanted to work with him. He added that he looked forward to the bipartisan work continuing.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she was thrilled.
“I’m just sitting here all giddy because I love the bipartisanship and the conversation,” Tucker said.
“I hope we can carry this throughout the entire year and moving forward even beyond that.”
After the meeting, Hines further explained his views on bipartisanship working for the city.
“The key to having successful legislation is having an open mind with projects you may not agree with personally, but for the benefit of the community, your support,” Hines said.