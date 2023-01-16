Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, announced he will not run for a seventh term and will retire from the position at the end of this year.
He made the announcement this morning at the annual MLK Club event at Sweetwater Sound.
“I did not want to run for re-election,” he said later.
He wanted to finish this last term as president, working towards a more bipartisan and effective City Council, he added. He also wanted to continue strengthening economic growth downtown and in the southeast neighborhood.
Before serving as the at-large councilman, Hines served five terms as councilman of District 6. In December, he will have served 24 years.
“I think that’s a good amount of time to serve,” he said.