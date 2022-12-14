Fort Wayne Councilwoman Sharon Tucker had a few words for an absent councilman Tuesday.
In short, Tucker, D-6th, said that Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, owes her.
Jehl is currently the finance committee chair, a position that comes with the duty of reading in the resolutions and ordinances up for introduction or discussion and passage. Tucker is the committee’s co-chair, which means she fills in for the committee chair as needed.
Tucker’s services were needed for quite a few resolutions and ordinances Tuesday. She read 13 items, back to back, into the record before the council members unanimously approved their introduction, which means the items will be discussed and considered at future meetings.
A few minutes later, Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, teased Tucker as it was her turn to read in the finance committee's items for final passage – a list of 10 items.
“This is your big night,” the council president said.
Tucker smiled and quickly read the items off, one after another. She then took a brief break before reading the final item.
“Before I read this,” Tucker said after a deep breath, “please remind my co-council that he now owes me a gift card to Starbucks located southeast Fort Wayne.”