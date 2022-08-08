Fort Wayne Community Schools teachers boarded buses bound for Parkview Field shortly after dawn today, their destination not a TinCaps game but an all-staff gathering marking the beginning of a new academic year.
The two-hour event returned to an in-person format with gusto and enthusiasm for the ballpark setting. Kendall Gaston, a recent Wayne High School graduate, sang the national anthem; board members and top administrators stepped onto the field from the dugout; and T-shirts that cleared the netting flew from T-shirt launchers into the stands.
Classes begin Wednesday for the district, which has almost 30,000 students and about 4,000 employees.
The work ahead is about making a difference, Superintendent Mark Daniel said, noting that happens one student at a time and one staff member at a time.
"We're gonna make needles move," he said, "and it all starts with the classroom teacher."