Two educators were surprised Friday with top honors from Fort Wayne Community Schools administration.
Shellie Kale-Burden, a first-grade teacher at Brentwood Elementary School, was named the school district's Elementary Teacher of the Year. Tonya Oechsle, a classroom assistant at Maplewood Elementary School, was awarded Employee of the Year.
Kale-Burden has taught students for 25 years with the past five at Brentwood, a news release said. Kale-Burden's passion is to help all students be successful readers.
“It is my passion to unlock the code of reading,” Kale-Burden said in a statement. “If a child can read, they can succeed.”
Kale-Burden describes her room as a safe place – one that is open to all students who need a place to recharge or refocus. She said every moment is critical.
“I only have 180 days to make a positive difference," Kale-Burden said. "If a child remembers that in the first grade ‘I was loved, and I learned to read,’ then I was successful.”
Candidates for Teacher of the Year are nominated by school principals, and finalists are chosen by a committee of administrators. FWCS gives the honor to one elementary teacher and one secondary teacher each year. The Secondary Teacher of the Year is expected to be announced next week.
The FWCS Teachers of the Year will then be nominated for Indiana Teacher of the Year. Tara Cocanower of Bluffton High School won this year's statewide honor, and Jason Beer of Homestead High School was a finalist.
Friday was the Fort Wayne school district's second time naming an Employee of the Year. The award was added to recognize the contributions and dedication made by non-teaching staff throughout the district, a news release said.
Oechsle has worked at Maplewood for 18 years, a news release said. She said she's a proud public employee.
“The most joy in my job is the kids,” Oechsle said in a statement. “Their smiles, hugs and helping them succeed really makes my day.”
Maplewood Principal Alex Trevino called Oechsle an ambassador for Maplewood and the school district. She said Oechsle goes beyond her job description and has made a difference in students’ ability to read.
“I love to read to the students, and I love it when they can read to me,” Oechsle said. “I feel proud to work for FWCS and Maplewood Elementary School.”