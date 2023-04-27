Screening middle and high schoolers for weapons could become reality in Fort Wayne Community Schools under a proposed referendum that the superintendent described this week as critical.
"We're looking to almost quadruple the amount of funding going into safety and well-being," Superintendent Mark Daniel said Tuesday during the first of five in-person informational sessions open to the public.
Most of the tax dollars from the referendum, if successful, would support personnel, including 85 additional positions. Such plans would increase the district's $2 million security staffing budget by an estimated $6.9 million.
FWCS anticipates the estimated annual cost for property taxpayers would be $76 based on the district's average homestead property value, $167,325.
The school board must decide by June 12 whether to proceed with the November ballot measure. A successful referendum would allow the district to collect additional property tax dollars over eight years.
Daniel shared recent survey results indicating most parents and students view FWCS buildings as safe to underscore his contention that the items under consideration aren't about making schools safe. Rather, the superintendent said, the proposed referendum is about making them safer.
FWCS officials have visited several districts, including Chicago Public Schools, to learn about weapons detection systems, said Mike Manuel, security director.
At FWCS, he said, the equipment would be used at the middle and high schools, both for the school day and at activities such as football games.
"I want (students) to be safe no matter where they are," Manuel said.
He and Daniel said people wouldn't need to empty their pockets like they would with metal detectors because the system would look for cylindrical – or weapon-like – shapes. The machines would alert the operators when such materials are found.
The equipment isn't the major cost, Daniel said. It's the personnel monitoring the devices – most likely the "student advocates" FWCS plans to fund through the referendum.
Student advocates would be employees dedicated to supporting students. Placed at each school, these 56 adults would also de-escalate inappropriate student behavior, patrol the property for unauthorized visitors, lead emergency response training, respond to incidents or safety issues, and build positive relationships with students.
"You can talk about devices," Daniel said. "You can talk all about equipment. But it really boils down to … how do you create relationships with your kids or with your staff and folks. How do you have that door of communication wide open?"
At an estimated $4.2 million annual cost, the student advocates are the biggest personnel investment under consideration. The district's desire to hire 17 additional mental health therapists – increasing that staff by 53% – is the second largest. It would add an estimated $1.3 million in annual costs.
The existing 32 mental health therapists are in the elementary schools, so the added positions would benefit the secondary schools, Daniel said. Guidance counselors are busy, he said, so the district needs employees who can work with connecting students to the right professional – a task that takes time, energy and commitment.
"I've never seen the amount of anxiety that we're seeing today in our buildings," Daniel said. "It's not just kids. It's the adults in the buildings as well. We need to help all people in our buildings."
FWCS wants to add nine school resource officers, who are sworn members of local law enforcement stationed on campus. Daniel acknowledged the goal of doubling the district's existing officer workforce to 18 might be difficult to achieve.
"There is a huge demand for police officers," he said. "Even securing nine is going to be a challenge."
About $500,000 would support a contract with Alive Community Outreach, a faith-based nonprofit that cultivates a community of nonviolence through relationships and education. The group already works at South Side High School, Daniel said, and the contract would expand their efforts to other high schools.
The next informational session is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at South Side.
If the school board decides in June to proceed with the referendum, district officials' ability to openly discuss it will diminish because a political action committee must take over.
Daniel called the referendum critical.
"There's not a board member – there's not a member of our community – that would like to see anything happen in our buildings like we're seeing across our country," he said.