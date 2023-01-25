A Fort Wayne middle school renovation project now has a construction company on board.
Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders agreed Monday to hire Weigand Construction Company for the makeover of Blackhawk Middle School, which was built in 1972. The pre-construction services fee is $48,500.
The Blackhawk project is among three major school renovations funded by the 2020 referendum. Elevatus Architecture was hired in October as project architect/engineer for $850,000.
The final guaranteed maximum price for the work will be established later, but district staff have previously said the estimated construction budget is $17 million.
Construction is anticipated to start in spring 2024 with completion eyed for fall 2025, said Darren Hess, facilities director.
Other companies are handling work elsewhere in FWCS:
• The board awarded Schenkel Construction a $462,530 contract addressing accessibility needs at eight elementary schools. The work – which includes renovation of preschool restrooms – will be supported by a grant and the district's operations fund. It is expected to be completed by Aug. 1.
• All classroom teachers will get new, ergonomically designed chairs through an agreement with Seely Office Solutions. The $874,476 price includes more than the 2,7000 chairs. It covers delivery, installation after regular school hours to each classroom, and removal and recycling of the old chairs not being reused or auctioned. Teachers will begin getting their new chairs in March on a building-by-building basis.
• The board awarded Jace Electric with a $446,780 contract for work involving new interior and exterior lighting and lighting controls in seven buildings along with a generator replacement at the Bill C. Anthis Center. The upgrades are expected to be done by July 28 and will be funded through the district's operations fund.
• Schenkel Construction will complete $345,925 in improvements at the Anthis Center by July 28. The project includes renovations to a classroom, the former cafe and the pre-K suite. It is supported by a combination of district funds and a grant.
• Shawnee Construction and Engineering will handle numerous door, frame and hardware replacements to meet accessibility requirements throughout various buildings. The $381,725 project has a July 28 deadline and is supported by district funds and a grant.
• The board awarded two contracts for masonry repairs at various locations. Agreements total $304,879 with Atlas Building Service and $294,463 with Hagerman Construction. The work will be completed by Aug. 6 and is funded by the 2016 referendum.
• Current Mechanical will complete plumbing work by July 28 in eight buildings for $728,000. District funds and a grant will support it.