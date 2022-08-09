Costs of an elementary school expansion are about $3 million over budget, but the Fort Wayne Community Schools facilities director said the referendum-supported project isn’t jeopardizing other improvements funded by the same ballot measure.
The school board on Monday approved two items related to the work at Levan Scott Academy. An amendment increased the contract with Weigand Construction to almost $14.8 million, and a $329,000 contract with Automated Logic was awarded for temperature controls. Together, they totaled about $15.1 million.
Darren Hess, facilities director, said that’s about $3 million over budget.
FWCS is turning Scott into a five-section school, meaning each grade level will have five classrooms. The expansion, which is expected to be done by January 2024, addresses population growth in the district’s southeast side.
Voters approved the project in 2020 as part of a $130 million referendum that also included major renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk and Miami middle schools. The third phase of Repair FWCS also called for an addition to Franke Park Elementary School and work at various buildings, including lighting improvements, secure entrances and accessibility upgrades.
Board member Julie Hollingsworth asked whether being over budget on Scott affects the other projects.
Not yet, Hess said. That’s because federal coronavirus emergency relief dollars have helped defer some costs.
Hess didn’t provide specific examples to the board. However, Kathy Friend, chief financial officer, previously shared this example to The Journal Gazette: Using the federal COVID-19 money to pay for Wayne’s ventilation upgrades gave officials more flexibility with referendum spending.
“Unless escalation continues,” Hess said Monday, “we should be able to still hit all the scope items that we want to accomplish with the Repair 2020 bond.”
The items approved Monday will be funded from a combination of referendum dollars and nutrition services funds.
In other business, the board approved spending federal emergency funds on a $93,668 contract amendment with Michael Kinder & Sons regarding renovations at Arlington and Lincoln elementary schools. There are industry-related delays in the shipment of permanent HVAC units, and this established the additional cost to provide heating, cooling and ventilation for this academic year.