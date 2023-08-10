Sitting in her room at 2 a.m. one day, Kamiah Fomby checked her email and was surprised to find a message from Parkview Health naming her a semifinalist in its annual innovation competition.
“I was shocked,” she said. “There were so many applicants from around the world.”
Fomby created a mental health app for teenagers and young adults. The Northrop High School senior developed the app in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab at Electric Works.
The app is one of eight semifinalists in Parkview’s Healthy Kids Healthy Future competition.
The innovation competition challenges applicants to submit product, software or program solutions to help improve management and treatment of chronic conditions for children and teens.
Fomby said her app, One Day at a Time, is designed to empower users with a sense of community. The app, which is in the prototype stage, connects users to resources including local therapists, coping skills and inspiration.
“I really wanted to empower teens and young adults while they struggle with their mental health,” she said.
Inspiration came from her own mental health struggles.
Fomby began creating One Day at a Time – the first app she’s developed – in December. She heard about the Healthy Kids Healthy Future competition through Amp Lab and was told to enter it.
Parkview’s annual competition received 39 submissions this year, said Ethel Massing, the health care provider’s innovation program leader. This year’s applicants were from 15 states and four countries.
Applications were open from May 1 through June 25. Semifinalists, who were announced July 12, will present their solutions to the Parkview selection committee on Wednesday, and the winner will receive $10,000.
Up to five teams will move on to the accelerator phase from Aug. 28 to Nov. 6, when they will refine, build and test their concepts with MATTER, a health care innovation hub in Chicago that partnered with Parkview for this competition.
Massing said Parkview officials were excited to see Fomby was named as a semifinalist.
“We don’t look at the applicants’ locations when choosing, so it was great to see a Fort Wayne resident as a semifinalist,” Massing said. “We were impressed by the mission to improve teens’ mental health and with the novel approach to the problem.”
Fomby is excited to present her app Wednesday and hopes to win the $10,000 and a spot in the accelerator phase.
“This is all so new to me,” she said. “It’s a little overwhelming to think about, but I’m excited to be chosen.”