The director of Amp Lab at Electric Works accepted congratulations today as the first public visitors entered the building that will soon offer 400 Fort Wayne Community Schools students an untraditional learning experience.
"Welcome to Amp Lab," Riley Johnson told the more than four dozen people who arrived for the start of the open house. "We are super excited."
Superintendent Mark Daniel set high expectations when he greeted the crowd gathered outside the building on the former General Electric campus.
"I heard the secretary of commerce speak, and he said Indiana needs more innovative thinkers, and it needs entrepreneurship," Daniel said. "This is entrepreneurship on steroids."
Through the half-day program, high school juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to work with community business partners to solve problems and address challenges in real time.
"Being entrepreneurial is at the key of innovation," Johnson said. "And so we're excited because kids will really have the opportunity to chase their own dreams, but they'll also have the opportunity to work with real companies, real organizations and use that entrepreneurial thinking to solve real problems."