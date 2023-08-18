Fort Wayne officials on Friday celebrated the completion of a project they deemed both useful and beautiful.
The Colonial Heritage Wetlands project on the city’s south side helps provide flood control for the area and offers residents “a walkway ... to explore nature,” a Friday news release said.
The project, which is the third phase of the Hessen Cassel Road corridor stormwater project, expands the wetlands with native plants and installed a new two-stage ditch to manage and temporarily store water until after a storm. A bioswale in the middle of the project will collect more flow from heavy rains, officials said.
Mayor Tom Henry, neighborhood leaders, Indiana Department of Natural Resources representatives, City Council members, and City Utilities staff gathered Friday to cut a ribbon marking the Colonial Heritage Wetlands project’s completion.
The multi-phase Hessen Cassel improvement protects 2,300 homes and 70 businesses in 12 neighborhoods, the release said.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work to relieve the chronic flooding and strengthen the neighborhoods up and down a 3-mile stretch of Hessen Cassel Road,” Henry said in a statement. “For the past five years, we’ve invested more than $40 million in neighborhood stormwater improvements throughout the community to protect residents from flooding. These improvements also protect the environment and sustain our streams, creeks, and rivers with better water quality.”
The Colonial Heritage Wetlands project improves drainage in the Colonial Heritage neighborhood and the Tuckers Court subdivision. The project received a $150,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and a $200,000 grant from the Great Lakes Commission to help protect the Great Lakes basin by installing erosion and nutrient control practices. The Maumee River flows to Lake Erie. The remainder came from the Cities Utilities budget.
Erika Jensen, the Great Lakes Commission’s executive director, commented on the project.
“The Great Lakes Commission is proud to support local efforts to restore the Great Lakes and revitalize communities. Our Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program grant to Fort Wayne City Utilities will reduce nutrient pollution to Trier Ditch and Lake Erie and will help reconnect the Colonial Heritage neighborhood with nature,” she said in a statement.
The neighborhoods benefiting from the multi-phase Hessen Cassel projects include Branning Hills, Casselwood Terrace, Eastland Gardens, Hickory Grove, Trier Ridge Park, Rolling Rose, Village Woods Community, Congress-McKinnie, Village Green, Colonial Heritage, Hoevelwood and Greater McMillen Park, the release said.
City Utilities has completed more than 30 similar neighborhood stormwater improvements over the past five years, according to officials.
Matthew Wirtz, the department’s deputy director of engineering, said City Utilities staff is proud to do such work.
“As our $40 million, five-year plan winds down, it’s rewarding to see the completion of the projects that make a difference in neighborhoods throughout the community. I want to thank our engineering and construction teams, who pushed forward with our five-year plan that had the challenging interruptions of a global pandemic and its aftermath of labor shortages and price increases,” he said in a statement. “Through dedicated teamwork and community support, we’ve successfully improved drainage, reduced flooding, and enhanced our city’s overall resilience.”
Officials emphasized in a news release that wetlands are increasingly endangered worldwide and especially rare in urban environments. In addition to providing drainage, water purifying, erosion and flood-control benefits, wetlands are a beautifying asset that promotes access to nature.