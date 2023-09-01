Fort Wayne/ Allen County
City to reopen cooling stations
Fort Wayne officials announced Friday that cooling stations will be open Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures are expected to rise in the area. The National Weather Service predicts the high temperature for those days will be in the low 90s.
The following cooling stations will be open Tuesday and Wednesday:
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.
• 3 to 7 p.m. at the Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St.
The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., also has an indoor day shelter open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., including on Labor Day, regardless of the outside temperature, a news release said.
2 COVID deaths since July 19
The Allen County Department of Health has reported two deaths and 602 positive cases of COVID since July 29, according to a news release.
Of the positive cases, 238 were confirmed through PCR tests, and 364 were probable antigen cases, which means they were detected through rapid testing.
The new cases bring Allen County’s total to 128,120 confirmed cases and 1,275 deaths, as of Friday. Public health experts caution the data misses many positive coronavirus cases that were discovered with home testing kits but never reported to local officials.
Weekly updates to positive cases and deaths in the county can be found at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates. More information is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/.
Area
State police plan ramped-up patrols
The Indiana State Police plans to increase highway patrols during the Labor Day weekend.
The efforts are part of Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for Combined Accident Reduction Effort, and DUIEP, which is short for Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project. They are federally funded programs to allow extra troopers to patrol highways during holiday weekends.
Troopers will focus on drivers who are aggressive, distracted, impaired, as well as people not wearing seat belts.
Police ask people who see possibly impaired drivers to call 911 and give the vehicle’s description, location, direction of travel and license plate number, if possible.
“The goal is for everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly to ensure a safe Labor Day weekend,” the news release said.
– Journal Gazette