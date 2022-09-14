Fort Wayne City Council members decided Tuesday to take two weeks to consider the proposed rate increases for trash and recycling collection before making a final decision.
Officials have discussed the need for rate increases as GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling contract July 1. Single-family households have paid $12 a month since 2018 when Red River Waste Solutions started providing the local solid waste services.
Red River and the city entered a transition agreement after years of service issues, including thousands of missed pickups, earlier this year. The city hasn’t increased the rate since 2018 in part because of the continued service complaints.
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration released its proposal for solid waste rate adjustments about six weeks ago, which includes the single-home price going up to $15.60 per month in July and to $18.60 plus an inflation-driven variable per month in January 2024.
At that time, the city was in the process of receiving bids for bulk trash pickup, which was included with Red River’s service but is not part of GFL’s contract.
Henry’s administration had previously proposed that bulk trash collection be handled by the city’s Solid Waste Department, but the idea was immediately rejected by City Council members. Matt Gratz, city solid waste manager, said in July that the city was looking into private providers because council members were adamant about it not being run by the municipal department.
The city’s proposal to City Council members Tuesday featured the Solid Waste Department as the bulk trash provider. Gratz said the city received two bids but only one included a proposal, which included a monthly charge of more than $3.50 per household.
The rate increases include the $1 million it will cost annually for Solid Waste Department workers to collect up to three non-freon items that are too large to fit in bins weekly, and residents would call in for pickup.
The proposal also involves using about $10 million in federal funding to the Solid Waste Fund – $4.6 million to cover shortfalls in 2022 and $4.8 million for 2023. Fort Wayne received more than $50 million last year in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, presented his own proposal, which he mentioned in a June news conference. Jehl’s proposal uses $8 million of the American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the difference in the city’s previous contract with Red River to the one with GFL.
Jehl said he is against bailing out the Solid Waste Department before it is reformed and proves it can handle bulk trash collection. He added that any bailout is not time-sensitive, and members will have more information after an internal auditing report is released this fall.
Jehl said his plan would also hold off rate increases longer, and the hikes would be less than with the city’s plan, he said.
Councilman Paul Ensley said he liked Jehl’s alternative plan before asking whether he should vote against the city’s proposed rate increase if he prefers his fellow councilman’s proposal, which Jehl confirmed.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, suggested an amendment to the city’s proposal. Her amendment would implement same rate increases sooner – Jan. 1 instead of July 1 for the first phase and July 1 instead of Jan. 1, 2024 for the second.
Residents have been expecting rate increases for a long time, Chambers said, and implementing the higher rates sooner would save American Rescue Plan Act funding for other uses. The federal dollars can be used to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, provide hazard pay for employees, replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, and make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Councilmen Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said they would have a hard time supporting an amendment that would move the rate increase timeline up. Councilman Glynn Hines suggested that the members consider holding any action toward the rate increases for two weeks.
The amendment failed with sole support from Chambers and Paddock. The members then approved holding the discussion for two weeks with a 7-2 vote with opposition from Chambers and Paddock.
Jehl said at the end of the meeting that he believes his presentation can “turn into a full-blown policy.”
“Thankfully, President Arp said he would join me in discussing my proposal with them,” Jehl said, “so I just want to let council know that’s the way I intend to proceed.”