Eleven months after the death of their daughter, Richard and Edna Salazar are establishing a memorial scholarship in her memory.
The pair wanted to create the scholarship in memory of Lucia Salazar, because they could not see her graduate. City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, announced the scholarship at Patients Choice Medical & Wellness Clinic today.
"The family said that Lucia, before she passed, loved to read and was just immersed with reading," Hines said. "So, this was put together to encourage young people, not only to read, but to go on to college and pursue their career within their chosen fields."
Lucia was 11 years old when she died in a boating accident at a summer camp at Michindoh Conference Center in Hillsdale, Michigan.
The Salazar family is working with Hop Spot Crew Inc., a local nonprofit, for the scholarship. The family has donated $1,000 for the scholarship, and the nonprofit is continuing to raise money.
Interested students can apply for the Lucia Salazar Memorial Scholarship by turning in a 500-word essay to the Perseverance Essay Scholarship Contest. The essay must address struggles students have faced to successfully graduate.
For more information on the scholarship and how to apply, contact Hop Spot Crew Inc. on Facebook or call 260-273-7439.