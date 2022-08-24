Fort Wayne is now part of an interlocal agreement that will create the framework and task force to make the full 81-mile Poka-Bache Connector Regional Trail a reality.
The Poka-Bache trail, once completed, will connect Pokagon State Park near Angola to Ouabache State Park near Bluffton. The trail will connect to the Pufferbelly Trail and about 34% of the regional trail will go through Allen County.
Fort Wayne City Council members approved the city’s part of an interlocal agreement that creates a task force for the regional trail that will have one member from each of the participating communities — Bluffton, Ossian, Fort Wayne, Huntertown, Auburn, Waterloo, Angola and Wells, Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
Dawn Ritchie, city greenways manager, said the task force members will promote the regional trail and raise money for its completion and maintenance.
The task force will also be responsible for making decisions for the regional trail, including signage along the pathway and how funding will be spent. The task force members will set a budget for the trail after their first year of work.
Jon Bomberger, local attorney, is part of the Poka-Bache Coalition that has worked on moving the trail forward so far. Bomberger said the coalition found through looking at other trails, such as the Cardinal Greenway from Marion through Muncie to Richmond, that having each community with jurisdiction over part of the regional trail enter an interlocal agreement would work best.
The task force members will ensure the regional trail is “a reliable and uniform” experience, regardless of where within the four northeast Indiana counties people use it, Bomberger said.
Of the proposed 81 miles, 35 miles — or 43% — of the trail currently exists, and eight miles are currently under development. Once completed, about 128,000 people will live within a mile of the regional trail, and about 95,000 employees will work within a mile of the recreational pathway.
Ritchie said the trail is expected to be completed in 10-12 years. She did not share an estimate of how much the regional trail will cost.
Bomberger said Fort Wayne, along with the other 10 communities along the trail, will see economic development benefits spurred by the regional trail.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he looks forward to how many people the main connector of the Poka-Bache trail will bring together.
“When you have particularly a trail like this that is so substantial that is within such a short distance of where you live and work, you take away the excuse of, ‘Oh well, gee, I don’t have time because it’s so far away,’ or whatever,” Paddock said. “You really, I think, help entice and encourage people to get out and walk more and ride bikes.”
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked about safety precautions along the trail as the Pufferbelly Trail has seen a couple of serious crashes between vehicles and trail users in the last couple years.
Ritchie said the city is working with Trine University students who are analyzing traffic video and data to make recommendations to improve safety. Ritchie hopes the other communities along the trail will be able to use the safety recommendations on their portions.
The members unanimously approved the interlocal agreement. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, was absent.