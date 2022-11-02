Fort Wayne City Council members showed their ongoing support Tuesday for two southeast public spaces, despite the projects costing more than what the council initially approved.
Stacy Haviland, Community Development administrator, asked council members to approve cost increases of about $27,000 for Powell Park and about $150,000 for McKinnie Commons. The council approved using $750,000 in local income tax revenue for the two southeast projects in August 2021.
Powell Park at Pontiac Street and Weisser Park Avenue opened in August, and McKinnie Commons, near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue, is expected to open later this year. The public spaces are part of the Southeast Strategy, a comprehensive plan focused on reinvestment in Fort Wayne’s southeast quadrant.
Council members had approved amounts to not exceed $250,000 for Powell Park and $900,000 for McKinnie Commons, Haviland said. However, the projects were publicly bid for about $379,200 and roughly $1,038,200.
The final costs of the projects appear to be about $407,000 for Powell Park and more than $1.1 million for McKinnie Commons, Haviland said. The cost increases will be paid for from the Community Development department’s 2022 budget.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked what caused the price increases.
With Powell Park, the increase came from several small things that can change during construction, such as using different light fixtures, entry monument sign posts and fence posts, Haviland said. The fence wall was also made larger for additional safety.
McKinnie Commons has cost more than originally planned because of the public works construction project on South Anthony Boulevard, Haviland said. The curb will be extended farther to accommodate the project, and the installation of infrastructure for the traffic signals that will eventually be at the intersection.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she’s amazed by the difference the improvements at Powell Park have made. Powell Park was previously a concrete pad with two basketball hoops and a bench, but the renovations have made a difference, Tucker said.
The park, which was named in honor of local volunteers Lester and Hester Powell, has been reconstructed with more benches, tables, a larger basketball court with lighting, fencing, a playground and a covered shelter.
“It’s amazing to see how planners, construction, everyone who pulled this together was able to create such a huge impact in such a small area for the community,” Tucker said.
McKinnie Commons is planned to have a gathering area, a movable sculpture and a stage that will be protected from weather.
Tucker said Powell Park and McKinnie Commons are phenomenal additions to the southeast side.
Council members unanimously gave the price increases initial approval. Council members are expected to take a final vote at next week’s meeting.