Arrest warrants have been issued for a Fort Wayne couple accused of videotaping sex with a juvenile runaway and with an 18-year-old after using alcohol and drugs to coerce them.
Kirk W. Depoister, 47, and Stephanie N. Followell, 39, of the 4000 block of Oliver Street, are each charged with felony promotion of human sexual trafficking and felony possession of child pornography. They face two to 12 years in prison on the first charge and six months to 18 months on the child pornography charge.
The two were charged Thursday but were not in custody as of Friday evening.
On July 21, police were called to the home about a domestic incident with an armed person, which turned out to be a physical altercation between Depoister and the 18-year-old, according to the probable cause affidavits written by Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Todd Battershell.
Depositer told police that he videotaped sexual encounters between the 18-year-old and his live-in girlfriend, Followell, and allowed it due to his erectile dysfunction. The 18-year-old said the couple gave him money, food, shelter and transportation to have sex with her, and they plied him with alcohol and drugs and threatened him, which led to police being called to the home.
The 18-year-old also told police he knew of a 17-year-old they’d had a similar situation with. Using a search warrant, police found a video of Followell with a juvenile male on her phone, court documents said.
The juvenile said he’d lived with the couple when he was 16-year-old runaway in July and that they both knew his age. They told him the video would be published, and he’d receive half of whatever it earned, the probable cause affidavit stated.
Followell was also charged Wednesday with other sexually related crimes, two counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of incest. The incidents happened around May 7, according to court records.
Two teens were staying at the house and were given alcohol and a controlled substance. The younger teen told police he was given his own bottle of vodka and a marijuana cartridge and that he’d been drunk and high all day.
While Followell’s fiancée and the older teen were out getting more alcohol, Followell allegedly initiated sexual activities with the younger juvenile, according to the probable cause document.
No court date has been set and no bail amount is listed online.