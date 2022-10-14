The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a car crash that sent five adults to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road about 7:30 Friday evening.
When they arrived, they found two white sedans "with heavy front-end damage," according to a news release. Witnesses said one of the vehicles crossed the center line, causing the crash.
The police department's FACT team and the Allen County prosecutor's office are continuing the investigation, the release said. No mention was made of charges.