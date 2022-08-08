A Fort Wayne cyclist was injured Saturday afternoon in a car-bicycle crash in Steuben County, Clear Lake police said today.
Police said they were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of County Road 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive.
They said their preliminary investigation determined a car being driven north on County Road 700 East by Joshua C. Presley, 36, of Angola, was approaching West Clear Lake Drive when a bicycle turning onto the county road, ridden by Luke D. Gleave, 16, of Fort Wayne, failed to stop at a stop sign and went into the car's path.
Police said Gleave was treated at the scene by members of Steuben County EMS and Fremont Fire Rescue before being flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Samaritan helicopter with head, back and arm injuries. As of Monday morning, they said, he was in stable condition.