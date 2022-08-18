The company seeking to add $50 million in additional debt to an economic development revenue bond issued through the Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission got the go-ahead this morning.
The panel unanimously approved increasing the allowable bond amount for Do Good Foods from about $140 million to $190 million.
The company plans to invest $100 million and create at least 100 jobs in its Fort Wayne facility at 8645 Aviation Drive near Fort Wayne International Airport and an Amazon fulfillment center.
The board acted after the legal representative of Do Good Foods said the increase was not just for higher construction costs to outfit a Fort Wayne shell building for its business.
Do Good Foods of Bedminster, New Jersey, upcycles surplus fresh food and food waste from supermarkets into animal feed. The animal products, fresh chickens, are sold under the Do Good brand.
Do Good's attorney, David Buffo, said by teleconference that Do Good wanted to fold costs from secondary debt, and some construction costs, into the bond instead of financing them separately another way.
Buffo gave the explanation to answer a question from commission member Quinton Ellis about why the large increase was necessary.
Buffo told commission members the financing should close by September and the project finished 12 to 15 months later.