A display of unity gradually spread across the pews of a downtown Fort Wayne church Sunday as more than 75 people concluded an hourlong program commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
As vocal artists with Heartland Sings led attendees in a rendition of "We Shall Overcome," those in the pews of Plymouth Congregational Church put down their hymnals and clasped hands with people near them, the lyrics echoing the gesture.
"We'll walk hand in hand someday," sang the choir and audience members, whose arms stretched across aisles and rows to join hands.
A tradition for more than 20 years, the "We are the Dream" program is annually held on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in partnership with multiple local congregations. Its purpose is to revisit and reaffirm King's legacy and insights, said Robert Nance, church music director.
"We hope to provide a powerful experience that will endure in your heart and sustain each of us in the unfinished work to realize a just, peaceful and equal society," said Nance, who is also president and founding artistic director of Heartland Sings.
The service paid tribute to King through a combination of narration and song. The eight speakers – who were identified only in the printed program – read from the late civil rights leader's writings and speeches, including the iconic "I Have a Dream" address.
Speakers, including narrator Janice Furtner, also used others' words to describe King.
"Martin Luther King faced the racial mountain of segregation and bade it move," Furtner said, quoting author and poet Maya Angelou. "The giant mound of human ignorance – centuries old and rigid in its determination – did move, however slightly, however infinitesimally, it did move."
Along with the Rev. Bill McGill of Imani Baptist Temple, Furtner described the events immediately preceding King's 1968 assassination, including his final speech and his final words.
"Like anybody, I would like to live a long life," McGill said, quoting the speech King delivered the night before he died. "Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will, and he's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the promised land."
Speakers also addressed topics including Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation, and voter suppression, which remains relevant today.
In commemoration of King's legacy, speakers invited audience members to sign a pledge to practice peace. Most, if not all, attendees appeared to scrawl their name on the posters.
Attendee Dina Patterson of Fort Wayne said the program put society's progress into perspective.
"It brings to mind how far we've come," she said, "and yet we still have miles to go."