Prices at the grocery store have been shocking to consumers lately, but food producers have been cringing, too.
That's a major reason members of the region's agricultural economy will visit Memorial Coliseum this week for the 34th annual Fort Wayne Farm Show, said Dan Slowinski, show director for the event’s producer, Tradexpos of Austin, Minnesota.
Farmers are just as conscious of the inflation that has been stressing family budgets, he said. And producers increasingly are using technology to avoid waste and trim the rising cost of resources including fertilizer, seed, feed and fuel.
"Farmers are trying to be very efficient" because of inflation, he said last week. "Technology is always changing, but it's the only way to be as efficient as possible."
The three-day farm show, which opens Tuesday, has numerous technology-oriented vendors among its more than 1,100 exhibitors, Slowinski said.
The show has 392 new exhibitors this year, Slowinski said, adding it typically attracts attendees from Ohio and Michigan as well as Indiana. With good weather, he said, the event could bring in 30,000 visitors. Admission is free.
Companies are working with global positioning systems, referred to as GPS, or drones to track growth, moisture, pests and soil conditions. And vehicle-makers are innovating to make large equipment use less fuel, he said.
The region's farmers "are in that cost-price squeeze," said Ed Farris, director of the Huntington County Purdue Extension. Farmers' costs, including rent for the land they farm, are going up. But the prices they can get for the goods need to be kept low enough for consumers to buy, he said.
"Inflation has hit their budgets, and they're looking very carefully at what they spend," Farris said of the region's farmers.
Besides the opportunity to meet with vendors one-on-one, the local farm show also offers daily educational talks and seminars from some of the region's most tuned-in experts in weather, agricultural sciences and economics, Farris said.
One program he expects to be popular begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Jim Mintert, director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University, will present “E-Z Farm Management Tools for 2023.”
At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Purdue educators known as the “Quad Squad Drone Team” will demonstrate and discuss using drone technology on the farm.
Not all attendees are farmers, Slowinski said. Some just raise horses or chickens while others live on large rural properties or grow vegetables or fruits for their own use. "But everyone could learn something," he added.
James Wolff, Allen County's Purdue Extension educator, said the farm show takes place early in the season, which has proved an asset in a time when global supply chains have tended to stretch longer.
A farmer at one time might have been able to order a piece of machinery and get it in three months, but now it might take nine or 10, he said. Ordering early might mean expedited shipping or a better price, Wolff said.
Farmers' costs are affected by even the war in Ukraine – the nation traditionally is a major supplier of fertilizer that helps keep its price down in more normal times, he said.
"A lot of the same impacts of inflation in the rest of the economy are also impacting agriculture," Wolff said. "Farmers are caught in the middle."