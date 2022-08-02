Fort Wayne withheld more than $300,000 of its final payment to Red River Waste Solutions due to inadequate service in its final month as the city’s trash and recycling hauler.
Fort Wayne City Council members passed a resolution last month that asked Mayor Tom Henry’s administration to provide information about the fines being assessed before the final check to Red River was cut.
Red River was the city’s trash and recycling collection service provider from Jan. 1, 2018, until June 30. Service issues were reported with frequency from the start of the contract.
The Texas company filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October and entered a transition agreement with the city. The agreement allowed Fort Wayne officials to seek bids for a new service provider, and GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s service July 1.
Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney, and City Attorney Malak Heiny gave their final presentation about Red River at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Haffner said the formula was clearly defined in the transition contract that was approved by the bankruptcy court. The fines were assessed based on the tonnage collected by Red River compared to what the city and third-party providers picked up.
Red River collected about 75% of the city’s trash and 5% of recycling in June, Haffner said. The city was allowed to withhold $303,130.77 – about 42% – of its final monthly payment.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who proposed the fine-related resolution, said Haffner’s update explained the monthly payment of more than $700,000, but the city was required by the transition agreement to pay an additional $1.9 million for Red River’s final six months.
About $1.6 million will come from a claim filed with Argo, the provider of the performance bond, against Red River last year for service violations. Haffner said the extra was paid to Red River gradually over its final six months in Fort Wayne.
Jehl suggested last month that the city consider giving solid waste customers refunds or bill credits. Instead, the assessed fines will go into the Solid Waste Fund.
“Despite the misses, despite the fines, the administration says the ratepayer will not receive any refund, and I am very disappointed by that,” Jehl said.
Haffner said Fort Wayne “performed extraordinarily well” in the bankruptcy case compared to other cities Red River has worked with, such as Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama.
The bankruptcy case is ongoing. In July, the Texas court approved Red River’s sale to Platform Capital, a Colorado private investment.
GFL started collecting Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling about a month ago, but the city is still exploring its options for bulk trash collection. GFL’s contract does not include bulk trash like the city’s agreement with Red River.
The Solid Waste Department is collecting residents’ bulk trash until the city secures a service provider to pick up large garbage, such as furniture or other non-Freon items.
Currently, residents are allowed to set out one bulk item weekly on their scheduled trash collection day. The Solid Waste Department is expected to collect it within 48 hours.
The public notice said the city is seeking a provider “that is capable of developing and operating a residential bulk collection program” for 83,400 homes in Fort Wayne.
Natalie Eggeman, city spokeswoman, said the July 28 deadline was extended to Aug. 18 after potential service providers requested it.