Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of an interior blaze that damaged a single-story structure early today.
Crews said they arrived at 5027 Decatur Road after a motorist alerted them about the fire that had smoke coming from the roof area and boarded up windows in the building that officials believe was used mostly for storage.
There were no occupants and no one was hurt in the blaze that was under control in about 10 minutes, officials said.
The property owner was not home, but no further information was provided.